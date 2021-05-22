US top diplomat reiterates importance of Turkish-American relations

By Kasim Ileri

WASHINGTON (AA) – The top US diplomat on Saturday underlined the importance of Turkish-American relations.

"Continuing cooperation with our NATO ally Turkey on common priorities is of utmost importance,” Antony Blinken wrote on Twitter after having a telephone call with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

He reiterated American support for talks between Turkey and Greece, which are American NATO allies.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price also issued a readout of the Blinken-Cavusoglu call.

“Secretary Blinken spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to discuss areas of cooperation in Syria and Afghanistan and the importance of human rights and democratic institutions,” he said.

​​​​​​​* Writing by Ahmet Gencturk