US, Turkish diplomats discuss cooperation amid COVID-19

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke by phone with Turkey’s foreign minister Monday on cooperation between Washington and Ankara against the coronavirus pandemic.

"Pleasure speaking with Turkish Foreign Minister @MevlutCavusoglu

today about U.S.-Turkey cooperation to counter COVID-19," Pompeo tweeted.

"We will continue to bring Turkish and U.S. citizens to their home countries, cooperating on supply chain issues and @NATO Alliance efforts," he wrote.

The phone conversation came days after Turkey sent two planes of medical gear to help the US combat the disease and the latest flights to repatriate their citizens.

The virus has infected more than 1.5 million people in the US and more than 90,000 have died due to the disease. Turkey has more than 4,000 deaths and 150,000 confirmed cases.