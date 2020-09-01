US, UK, Norway welcome initial peace deal in Sudan

By Ahmet Gurhan Kartal

LONDON (AA) – The US, the UK and Norway said Wednesday that they welcome the peace agreement between Sudan’s government and a rebel alliance, describing it as “the first step in a long process to rebuild hope and stability for conflict-affected communities in Sudan.”

“The peace agreement lays a foundation for sustainable peace and stability in Darfur and other conflict-affected areas that is critical for Sudan’s democratic transition,” a joint statement by the Troika countries said.

They said they “recognise the concessions all have made to conclude these negotiations” and “call on all parties to implement the agreement in good faith, with the same spirit of partnership and compromise, and in a way that complements the ongoing talks with other groups.”

The statement came a day after Sudan’s civilian-led transitional government signed an initial peace agreement with Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), an umbrella organization of armed rebel groups in Juba, the capital of neighboring South Sudan.

“The agreement … is an important step in restoring security, dignity, and development to the population of Sudan’s conflict-affected and marginalised areas,” the statement added.

The Troika also urged parties of the agreement “to build on this achievement and to engage in serious negotiations with the Government of Sudan in order to achieve the promise of a comprehensive peace called for by the Sudanese people in the revolution of December 2018.”

“All Sudanese have the right to live in peace and enjoy the same privileges and responsibilities. Only a fully inclusive national process can address fundamental questions relating to the identity of the state.”

“We urge the government and its partners to establish the Peace Commission and the Transitional Legislative Council and begin to bring accountable administration and justice to all of Sudan,” the statement said.

The rebel groups that signed the deal include Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) and Sudan Liberation Army (SLA) from the western region of Darfur, and Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Malik Agar from the southern states of South Kordofan and Blue Nile.

The ceremony was held in attendance of Sudan’s Sovereign Council head Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok as well as top Sudanese officials, according to Sudan’s state-run media.

The peace deal is expected to end 17-year conflict between the government and armed groups.