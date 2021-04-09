US, UN offer condolences following UK prince's death

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – The US and UN offered their condolences on Friday to the British royal following the death of the UK's Prince Philip.

In remembering the prince's contributions, President Joe Biden said Philip "gladly dedicated himself to the people of the UK, the Commonwealth, and to his family."

"The impact of his decades of devoted public service is evident in the worthy causes he lifted up as patron, in the environmental efforts he championed, in the members of the Armed Forces that he supported, in the young people he inspired, and so much more," Biden said in a statement.

Philip died at the age of 99 in Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace announced earlier on Friday.

He was admitted to a local hospital on Feb. 16 for “a few days of observation and rest,” but ended up remaining in medical care for what was described as an infection until March 16.

He retired from public life in 2017.

"As royal consort, the Duke of Edinburgh capably supported the Queen in her duties as sovereign for over 60 years," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement. "He was known for his dedication to charitable causes as a patron of some 800 organizations, in particular those focused on the environment, industry, sport and education."