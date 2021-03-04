US urges China to play helpful role to end Myanmar coup

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – The US said Thursday that China must play a constructive role to bring the coup in Myanmar to an end as more civilians die as a result of a violent crackdown by security forces.

"Our message has been very clear: China needs to be a constructive, responsible actor when it comes to the military coup in Burma," said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price at a press briefing, using the US government's preferred name for Myanmar.

He said the US would like to see responsible actors and parties around the world, including China, continue to condemn the coup "forcefully" and "to use appropriate policy responses to hold to account those responsible for this."

Price also said the issue had been raised by the US leadership, including President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, with their Chinese counterparts.

"The world, every responsible, constructive member of the international community, needs to use its voice, needs to work to bring this coup to an end and to restore the democratically elected government of Burma," he added.

More than 50 people have been killed in protests in Myanmar since the junta took power on Feb. 1, and the country saw its bloodiest day to date on Wednesday, when the UN special envoy for the country reported 38 deaths.

The UN Security Council is set to convene a closed session on Friday, and the US urged member states to unite ahead of the meeting, though that seemed unlikely due to deep disagreements among its five permanent members over the crisis.