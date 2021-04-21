US: Verdict in George Floyd's killing brings relief

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – The conviction of former Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin brought relief in the US, with many people welcoming the ruling in a trial that was watched around the world.

Chauvin was convicted by a jury just hours earlier of murder and manslaughter for the May 2020 killing of George Floyd, whose grisly death was captured on a bystander's smartphone camera.

The video triggered worldwide outrage and months of protests in the US against police brutality targeting Black Americans and communities of color.

Chauvin has been found guilty of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

In his remarks to a crowd outside the court, Philonise, Floyd's brother, said he finally felt some relief after Chauvin was convicted.

"I feel relieved today that I finally have the opportunity for hopefully getting some sleep," he said.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said "this is not the end" and more people will face justice.

"We put everything we had into this prosecution. We presented the best case that we could, and the jury heard us, and we’re grateful for that," Ellison told a news conference.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued a statement in which he described the verdict as an "important step forward for justice in Minnesota."

"The trial is over, but our work has only begun," he added.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he is thankful for Floyd’s family that justice was served while noting that America was forever changed by the video of Chauvin killing Floyd.

"However, a guilty verdict doesn’t mean the persistent problem of police misconduct is solved. We'll keep working for meaningful change," said Schumer on Twitter.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi thanked Floyd "for sacrificing your life for justice."

"Because of you and because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous with justice, and now we have to make sure justice prevails in the sentencing," Pelosi said.

Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground with his knee fixed firmly on his neck for over nine minutes amid pleas from Floyd that he could not breathe and desperate cries for his mother.

He now faces the possibility of spending decades behind bars ahead of his sentencing in two months.