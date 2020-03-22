US: Vice president tests negative for coronavirus

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen tested negative for the coronavirus, a spokeswoman said Saturday.

"Pleased to report that the COVID-19 test results came back negative for both Vice President @Mike_Pence and Second Lady @KarenPence," Pence spokeswoman Katie Piller said on Twitter.

Pence earlier Saturday said he would be tested for COVID-19 after a member of his staff tested positive for the virus late Friday.

"He has not been to the White House since Monday. Neither the president nor I had direct contact with that staff person," Pence said at a news conference.

Last Saturday, President Donald Trump tested negative for the virus.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the virus has now infected more than 304,500 worldwide, with more than 25,500 in the U.S. It has killed nearly 13,000, including at least 307 in the U.S.