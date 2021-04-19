US warns Russia will be held accountable on Navalny

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – The US on Monday continued to warn Russia against allowing a key Russian opposition figure to die while he remains imprisoned in the country amid failing health.

"What happens to Mr. Navalny in the custody of the Russian government is the responsibility of the Russian government, and that they will be held accountable by the international community," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said, referring to Alexey Navalny.

The comments are a near-identical warning issued by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday, and Psaki reiterated his warning that the US would not foreshadow any potential penalties that would be imposed on Russia should Navalny die.

"We reserve those options, but in the interim our objective is, of course, continuing to call for, push for, his release," added Psaki.

Russian prison authorities on Monday transferred Navalny, who is on a hunger strike, to a prison hospital. The facility specializes in monitoring convicts on hunger strike, the country's Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) said.

Navalny’s supporters told the press earlier this weekend that he was “dying,” and said his medical condition was rapidly deteriorating due to the hunger strike he started three weeks ago to protest the Russian authorities’ refusal to allow an independent physician to treat him for severe back pain and a lack of feeling in his legs.

The US, EU and the UK have expressed concern over Navalny’s "deteriorating" health, with Washington threatening with “consequences” in case he dies.

The EU has imposed sanctions on four Russian high-ranking officials over Navalny’s arbitrary arrest, prosecution, and sentencing under its Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime.