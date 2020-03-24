US: Weinstein could face 2nd trial in Los Angeles

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – After his conviction in New York earlier this month, convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein may be headed to Los Angeles to face more charges.

California prosecutors late Monday asked former film producer Harvey Weinstein to be transferred from New York to Los Angeles so he can face charges for two alleged sexual abuse incidents in 2013.

L.A. District Attorney spokesman Greg Risling said in a statement that he will face charges of raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents in 2013, CNN reported.

The district attorney's office filed a detainer on March 13 as the first step in bringing Weinstein to Los Angeles for a second trial, Risling said.

He said that it is unclear when the transfer will take place as several agencies need to coordinate, but that safety measures would be followed after Weinstein tested positive for coronavirus.

Weinstein allegedly tested positive on Sunday after beginning his sentence in a New York prison and has been placed in isolation.

The disgraced Hollywood mogul was sentenced to 23 years behind bars on March 11 by a New York judge.

He faces up to 28 years in state prison if convicted in the Los Angeles case.