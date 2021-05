By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Utah Jazz legend Mark Eaton has passed away on Saturday at the age of 64.

"We are heartbroken by the passing of Utah Jazz legend Mark Eaton. Our thoughts are with his family as we all mourn the loss of a great man, mentor, athlete and staple of the community," the Utah Jazz posted on Instagram.

Having played for the Utah Jazz between 1982 and 1993, former All-Star center was named Defensive Player of the Year in 1985 and 1989.