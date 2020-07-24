Uzbek president hails reopening of Hagia Sophia Mosque

By Andac Hongur

ISTANBUL (AA) – In a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Uzbekistan's leader on Friday welcomed the historic reopening of the Hagia Sophia Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed his pleasure at the reopening Friday of the Hagia Sophia Mosque in Istanbul, said a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate.

During the phone call, the two leaders discussed regional issues, as well as how to enhance bilateral relations.

The Hagia Sophia served as a church for 916 years until the conquest of Istanbul, and a mosque from 1453 to 1934 — nearly 500 years — and most recently as a museum for 86 years.

One of the most visited historic buildings in Turkey by domestic and international tourists, in 1985, during its time as a museum, Hagia Sophia was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List.

On July 10, a Turkish court annulled a 1934 Cabinet decree that had turned Hagia Sophia into a museum, paving the way for its use again as a mosque after an 86-year hiatus.

The first prayer since its official reconversion to a mosque was held on Friday.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan