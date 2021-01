By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey secured a 3-0 victory Tuesday against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the CEV EuroVolley 2021 Qualifiers men's division.

The national team won in straight sets, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18 in Skopje, North Macedonia.

They will face North Macedonia on Wednesday in the second game in Group C of the tournament.