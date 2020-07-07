Vehicle bombing kills 6 civilians in northeast Syria

By Esref Musa and Ethem Emre Ozcan

TAL ABYAD, Syria (AA) – At least six civilians, including three children, were killed and seven others injured in a bomb attack in northeastern Syria on Tuesday.

The explosives-laden vehicle blew up in the southeast of the town of Tal Abyad, according to a security source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Local security forces suspect the YPG/PKK terror group may be behind the attack.

Four of the injured civilians, who were in critical condition, were brought to Turkey, the source added.

Tal Abyad was cleared of terrorists last October during Turkey's Operation Peace Spring, which was launched to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from east of the Euphrates River to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Since then, Turkey has reached agreements with both the US and Russia to force the terrorist group to withdraw from the planned terror-free zone.

However, the YPG/PKK has continued to carry out attacks in Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn districts despite pulling out of areas under a deal reached by Turkey and the US on Oct. 17.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

*Writing by Erdogan Cagatay Zontur