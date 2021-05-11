Venezuela condemns Israeli actions against Palestine

By Jorge Jraissati

CARACAS, Venezuela (AA) – Venezuela on Monday strongly condemned the “violent” and “unjustifiable” actions Israel has taken against Palestine, including the forced displacement of the legitimate inhabitants of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem and the bombardment of Palestinian territories.

A Foreign Ministry statement shared by Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza called the events a “serious violation of the human rights of the Palestinian population” while lamenting that these actions took place during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela expresses its strongest condemnation of the latest violent and unjustifiable actions committed against the Palestinian people by the State of Israel, which include the forced displacement of the legitimate inhabitants of the Sheikh Jarrah community as well as the inhumane carrying out of indiscriminate bombardments against the civilian population. These events constitute a serious violation of the human rights of the Palestinian population and have increased precisely during the Holy Month of Ramadan,” said the statement.

The statement also reaffirmed the Venezuelan government’s commitment to defend the “sovereignty, independence and self-determination of the Palestinian people while expressing its support for the government of the Palestinian National Authority and its solidarity with the victims and their loved ones.”

It concluded by proposing the use of dialogue to achieve a negotiated solution to the conflict.

“Only dialogue between the parties, based on respect for United Nations resolutions, can lead to a negotiated solution, as the only way to achieve peace and stability in the region,” it added.