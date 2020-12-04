Venezuela heads to National Assembly elections Sunday

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – Venezuela is set for elections of the National Assembly — currently led by the opposition — which is scheduled for Sunday with a divided left for the first time.

With five major blocks, three from right and two from left, the elections will mark one of the most diverse ballots as well.

It may provide a unique opportunity for President Nicolas Maduro's United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) to gain control of the assembly, while a coalition of 27 opposition political parties led by Juan Guaido will boycott the polls.

A total of 20.7 million Venezuelans will vote to choose 277 MPs as the number of deputy seats expanded from 167 in June. Elected deputies will assume their posts on Jan. 5, 2021, and serve for a 5-year term.

Venezuelan electoral authorities invited international observers, including the UN, Caribbean Community (CARICOM), and African Union to clear doubts on the process. The Council of Latin American Electoral Experts will also accompany the process.

The results of the elections are expected to be announced Sunday evening.

The US and many Latin American countries which have recognized Guaido as the legitimate leader of Venezuela, already made it clear that they will continue backing him after Dec. 6 elections, regardless of the results.

Time will show whether Washington and its regional allies will change their foreign policy on Venezuela after US President-elect Joe Biden assumes his post.