Venezuelan comptroller disbars ex-deputies from assembly

By Jorge Jraissati

CARACAS, Venezuela (AA) – Venezuela’s Comptroller General on Tuesday announced the disqualification from holding public office of 28 opposition deputies elected to the National Assembly in Decmeber 2015, saying they ceased public functions without presenting an affidavit of assets.

Elvis Amoroso said on national television that “all public officials are obligated to testify before the Comptroller General of the Republic so that the Venezuelan people know about their patrimony before and after their public service.”

He added that such a requirement is key to ensuring the morality of the Venezuelan state.

Amoroso said the deputies were members of the National Assembly from 2016 to 2020.

The deputies argue, however, that they are still in their functions, as they do not recognize the legitimacy of parliamentary elections that were held on Dec. 6.

Juan Guaido, who is recognized by the US and more than 50 other countries as Venezuela’s interim president, is one of the major opposition leaders among the 28 former deputies who were disqualified.