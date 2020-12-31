Venezuela's last glacier melting due to global warming

By Sinan Dogan

BOGOTA, Colombia (AA) – The last glacial mass at the Humboldt Peak, known as the second highest peak in Venezuela, is rapidly melting due to global warming, according to a study.

A group of Venezuelan researchers found that the last glacier at the Humboldt, located on the Mount Sierra Nevada de Merida is close to disappearing, as they evaluated data on climate change in the region from May 2019 to October 2020, according to the El Nacional website.

While rising atmospheric temperatures during the 20th century caused the glaciers to melt globally, the Tropical Andes are among the places most affected by these changes.