Venezuela’s Maduro hinges talks with opposition on lifting of sanctions

By Jorge Jraissati

CARACAS, Venezuela (AA) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Wednesday that three demands must be met for new negotiations to be launched between the government and opposition led by Juan Guaido.

“The first thing I put on the table are three points: the immediate lifting of all sanctions and unilateral coercive measures, the full recognition of the National Assembly and powers of the country, and the return of bank accounts to Petroleos de Venezuela and the Central Bank of Venezuela,” which are frozen by the US, Maduro said.

He added that he is “happy” because the “extreme right” is now taking the electoral and negotiation path.

He also approved the participation of the international community in the negotiations, most notably the influence of the Norwegian government in the process.

"I agree, I ratify it, with a large national dialogue table. I agree that the government of Norway participates. I agree that various international sectors be invited," he said.

Guaido, who held a press conference earlier in the day, reiterated his demand for “free, fair and verifiable” presidential and general elections in Venezuela.

In Guaido’s proposal for the negotiations, which was laid down on May 11, he stipulated the lifting of US sanctions in exchange for these elections taking place.