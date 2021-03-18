Vesely-led Fenerbahce Beko whip Lithuania's Zalgiris

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish basketball club Fenerbahce Beko hammered Lithuanian team Zalgiris Kaunas 84-61 in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague game Thursday, with Czech star Jan Vesely hugely contributing to their victory.

A Fenerbahce Beko member since 2014, Vesely tallied 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to be the key player in the Round 30 game in Istanbul.

Vesely played his 250th EuroLeague game and 196th with Fenerbahce Beko.

The 30-year-old played in 54 EuroLeague games with Serbian club KK Partizan NIS in 2008-2011.

Then he played for NBA franchises the Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets until his move to Fenerbahce Beko in 2014.

In addition to Vesely, Fenerbahce Beko's French playmaker Nando De Colo scored 16 points and produced six assists Thursday.

Another Fenerbahce Beko player, Dyshawn Pierre, added 12 points.

Lukas Lekavicius led Zalgiris with 12 points.

American guard Thomas Walkup produced 11 points for the Lithuanian club.

Zalgiris' Marius Grigonis racked up 10 points and made eight assists in Istanbul.

Fenerbahce Beko has 18 wins and 12 losses in the 2020-21 EuroLeague regular season.

Zalgiris has a 15-15 win/loss record.

In the next fixture, Fenerbahce Beko will face Greek team Olympiacos on March 26.