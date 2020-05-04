Vienna airport to offer COVID-19 testing for travelers

By Rabia Iclal Turan

ANKARA (AA) – Vienna Airport will carry out COVID-19 tests on passengers, a statement said on Monday.

The results for the molecular-biological COVID-19 tests (PCR) will be available within three hours.

Those who test negative will not have to stay in self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving in Austria, the statement added.

If the results are positive, the passengers and public authorities will promptly be notified.

The test is a private service which costs €190 ($208) for passengers either coming or leaving Vienna.

The implementation has the potential to set an example for other governments around the world to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Hong Kong International Airport was the world’s first airport to introduce mandatory COVID-19 testing, starting April 8.