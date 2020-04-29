Vietnam winning virus fight thanks to early measures

By Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA (AA) – Vietnam, a country of nearly 100 million people bordering China, has reported no coronavirus case for almost two weeks now.

The country’s COVID-19 prevention and control team said the number of cases remained unchanged for the 13th consecutive day on Wednesday, state-run Vietnam News Agency reported.

As per government figures, 270 cases have been confirmed in Vietnam, with no deaths, and nearly 213,000 people have been tested since the first cases emerged in January.

A total of 222 patients have recovered, while eight others tested positive again after initial recovery.

The success of Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19 can be credited to its early preventive measures, particularly strict implementation of social distancing guidelines.

After the first cases were confirmed in Ho Chi Minh City on Jan. 23, authorities wasted no time in banning public gatherings of more than 20 people and closing down businesses such as bars and massage parlors.

In the capitol Hanoi, non-essential services were barred from opening earlier than 9 a.m. local time (0200GMT) to reduce morning traffic and commuter density.

However, restaurants, pharmacies, petrol stations, and grocery stores have been allowed to maintain normal operations.

International arrivals have been barred and those allowed to enter undergo a mandatory quarantine period.

Academic activities, which were halted in early February, are now slowly resuming, with high schools reopening in 30 of 57 provinces earlier this week.

Vietnam’s experience can offer valuable lessons to hundreds of countries around the world fighting the pandemic.

More than 3.12 million people in 185 countries and regions have been infected by the coronavirus since it emerged in China last December, with the highest number in the US and Europe.

A significant proportion of patients – nearly 938,000 – have recovered from COVID-19, but the disease has claimed almost 218,000 lives so far, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the US.