Villarreal beat Manchester United on penalties to win Europa League title

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Villarreal beat Manchester United in a dramatic penalty shootout to win their first UEFA Europa League title Wednesday.

Gerard Moreno gave the Spanish side a 1-0 lead over Manchester United in the 29th minute at the Gdansk Stadium in Gdansk, Poland.

In the second half, Edinson Cavani scored the equalizer for the English club in the 55th minute and the match went to extra time.

Both sides then failed to score, and Villarreal defeated Manchester United 11-10 in a thrilling penalty shootout.

After 21 straight penalties were scored, Geronimo Rulli saved Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea​​​​​​​'s penalty to give Villarreal their first cup in UEFA competitions.

Villarreal's Spanish manager Unai Emery sealed his fourth Europa League title as he previously won this cup with Sevilla in 2014, 2015 and 2016.