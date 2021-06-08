Vincent Aboubakar joins Saudi football club Al-Nassr

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Saudi football club Al-Nassr acquired Cameroonian forward Vincent Aboubakar on Tuesday.

"Al-Nassr has officially signed with the Cameroonian star Vincent Aboubakar with a contract that extends to 3 years," the Riyadh-based club said on Twitter.

Aboubakar, 29, scored 16 goals in 29 appearances for Turkish club Besiktas last season.

He won the 2017 and 2021 Turkish Super Lig titles with Besiktas.

Aboubakar also bagged Portuguese Liga NOS titles with Porto in 2018 and 2020.