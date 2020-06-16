Virus case tally rises in Kuwait, Morocco

By Yassine Aydi and Khalid Mejdoup

ISTANBUL (AA) – Kuwait confirmed new fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, while Morocco reported fresh infections.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry said five people died from COVID-19 and 257 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

The country's tally now stands at 36,095 confirmed cases, including 303 deaths, and 28,206 recoveries.

In Morocco, 36 fresh cases and 52 recoveries were recorded, according to the Health Ministry.

Morocco's total cases now stand at to 8,921 including 212 deaths and 7,880 recoveries.

After emerging last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the virus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

There are more than 8.04 million confirmed infections globally and an excess of 437,100 deaths, with over 3.88 million recoveries.

