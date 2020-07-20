Virus cases, fatalities climb in Eurasia, Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AA) – Coronavirus cases and fatalities continued to rise across Eurasian and Central Asian countries on Monday.

– Kazakhstan

In the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan, new cases rose by 1,499 to reach a total of 71,883 in the past 24 hours.

This week, with 210 more deaths, the total number of fatalities in the country reached 585, the Health Ministry said.

Recoveries rose by 372 to reach 43,401, and the treatment of over 28,000 people continues.

– Ukraine

Ukrainian officials reported 651 more cases over the past 24 hours, raising the overall count in the country to 59,493.

Thirteen more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,498, while recoveries climbed to 31,439 with 560 additions.

The country extended quarantine procedures until July 31 as the virus continues to spread.

As of July 31, the country will divide regions into green, yellow, orange and red regions in line with COVID-19 infections, and will take different measures in regions against the pandemic.

– Kyrgyzstan

In Kyrgyzstan, 611 more people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the tally to 27,143, including 13,109 recoveries.

To date, a total of 1,037 people have died from COVID-19 and pneumonia in the country.

– Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, 537 more people contracted the virus, raising the tally to 16,966.

Four more fatalities brought the toll to 88, while 152 more recoveries over the past 24 hours raised the total to 9,279.

The Health Ministry said nearly 7,600 people are currently receiving treatment and 80,000 people remain under surveillance.

– Armenia

Cases rose to 34,981 in the Caucasian country of Armenia, as 104 more people contracted COVID-19 over the past day, according to Health Ministry data.

Nine more people died of the virus, raising the toll to 650.

Over 147,000 tests have been performed in the country, nearly 23,500 patients have recovered, and the treatment of 10,620 continues.

-Tajikistan

Tajikistan reported 44 more cases over the past 24 hours, raising the overall count in the country to 6,878.

A total of 5,578 people recovered while the death toll stands at 57. The treatment of 1,243 continues.

– Georgia

Eleven people contracted COVID-19 in Georgia, bringing the overall count to 1,080. 15 virus patients have died, while 900 have recovered so far.

Over 5,600 people have been quarantined.

– Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan reported 369 fresh cases, bringing the tally to 27,890. The death toll reached 363, and 19,490 people have so far recovered from the disease.

Nearly 635,000 tests have so far been done in the country. A total of 8,037 are still receiving medical treatment.

– Moldova

Moldova reported 135 cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 21,115.

Eleven more people died of COVID-19 in the country, raising the death toll to 695. A total of 14,467 people have recovered.

– Belarus

In Belarus, another 118 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus, bringing the total to 66,213. The number of recoveries reached 58,290 and the death toll hit 503.

Nearly 2 million tests have so far been conducted in the country.

– Worldwide

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil, and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed over 608,000 people worldwide, with over 14.6 million confirmed cases and over 8.2 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar