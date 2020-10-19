Virus cases in Eurasia, Central Asia rise by 6,747

By Anadolu Agency Staff

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AA) – Health authorities in the Eurasian countries on Monday reported new infections and fatalities related to the novel coronavirus.

– Ukraine

The death toll in Ukraine reached 5,673 with 66 more fatalities reported over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

Confirming another 4,766 cases that brought the total to 303,638, the minister said that 126,673 have recovered from the virus so far.

Quarantine in Ukraine has been extended until Nov. 1, with the practice of dividing the regions into green, yellow, orange and red zones continuing.

– Georgia

The case count in Georgia grew to 18,704 with 1,186 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Prime Ministry said in a statement.

The death toll reached 143 with seven more fatalities.

A total of 8,338 patients have beaten the virus with 278 new recoveries in the country, while 6,407 people are still under quarantine.

– Uzbekistan

With 211 new infections, Uzbekistan's case tally rose to 63,430.

Two more fatalities raised the death toll to 529, while recoveries increased to 60,401, according to the Health Ministry.

It also said 95% of the patients who contracted the virus have recovered. The treatment of 2,500 patients continues in hospitals.

– Kazakhstan

In Kazakhstan, 102 new infections raised the overall count to 109,508, according to the Health Ministry.

Recoveries increased by 29 to reach 105,030, while four fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,796, it said.

The treatment of 2,682 coronavirus patients, including 125 children, continues in the country.

The number of pneumonia cases with symptoms of COVID-19, but testing negative for the virus, increased by 51 to reach 35,965 in the country.

Kazakhstan opened theaters with 50% occupancy rate in Almaty, one of the metropolitan cities, as of Oct. 6.

– Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan’s Health Ministry confirmed that 482 people were diagnosed with the virus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 52,526.

The ministry said the number of people recovering from the virus reached 45,863 with another 127 recoveries.

In the country, 1,111 have lost their lives to the coronavirus, while over 5,000 patients are under treatment.

* Writing by Erdogan Cagatay Zontur