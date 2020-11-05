Virus claims 47 more lives in Iraq, 22 in Tunisia

ISTANBUL (AA) – Health authorities in Iraq and Tunisia reported more coronavirus fatalities and infections on Thursday.

Iraq’s Health Ministry said 47 patients died over the past 24 hours, pushing the nationwide death toll to 11,175.

Infections rose by 3,771, bringing the overall count to 489,571, including 420,206 recoveries.

In Tunisia, 22 more deaths and 1,971 new cases were reported over the past day.

The country’s tally now stands at 66,334, including 1,577 fatalities and 36,727 recoveries.

The COVID-19 has pandemic has claimed over 1.22 million lives in 190 countries and regions since last December.

Over 48.23 million cases have been reported worldwide, with close to 32 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

