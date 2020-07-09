Virus claims more lives in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait

ANKARA (AA) – Health authorities in Gulf countries released on Thursday new figures on coronavirus infections, related deaths and recoveries.

Saudi Arabia’s nationwide death toll rose to 1,100 after 41 more died of the virus. As many as 3,183 new cases were registered, bringing the total infections to 223,327. The number of recoveries stand at 161,096.

Qatar recorded four additional virus-linked fatalities and 557 new infections. The latest numbers took its tally to 102,110, including 142 deaths and 97,272 recoveries.

In Kuwait, the virus claimed three more lives, bringing the death toll to 382. With 833 new confirmations, the Middle Eastern country's overall virus patients count rose to 52,840, 42,686 of whom have recovered.

In the United Arab Emirates, 532 more people tested positive, bringing the tally to 50,857, including 321 deaths and 39,857 recoveries.

* Bassel Barakat contributed to this report from Ankara