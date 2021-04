ANKARA (AA) – Poland reported 803 more COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, its second-highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic.

Some 21,283 more infections were detected over the past day, raising the overall tally to 2,621,116, including 59,930 fatalities, according to health authorities.

Poland has witnessed an alarming virus surge this month, with the single-day case count hitting a record high of 35,251 on April 1 and daily fatalities peaking at 954 on April 8.