Virus deaths, cases rising in Eurasia, Central Asia

By Ruslan Rehimov, Aliia Raimbekova and Davit Kachkachishvili

BAKU (AA) – Coronavirus cases and fatalities continued to rise across Eurasian and Central Asian countries on Wednesday.

– Ukraine

In Ukraine, daily COVID-19 cases were over 1,400 again, as 1,433 more infections raised the total to 84,548.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said 19 more patients died in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,970.

Recoveries increased by 752 to reach 45,686, while 36,892 patients remain under treatment, he said.

– Kazakhstan

Since last week, daily virus cases in Kazakhstan have dropped significantly from the peak of over 1,500 seen in July.

According to the Health Ministry, 691 more infections raised the overall count to 100,855, as recoveries also increased by 975 to reach 74,677.

Nearly 25,000 COVID-19 patients remain under treatment in the Central Asian country, which has recorded 1,269 virus-related deaths so far.

In view of the improving numbers, restrictions in Kazakhstan are expected to be eased over the coming days.

– Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan’s Health Ministry reported 468 more cases over the past day, bringing the total to 32,215.

Eight more fatalities raised the death toll to 208, the ministry said.

Recoveries climbed by 386 to reach 24,090, meaning that 75% of COVID-19 patients in the country have now recovered.

At least 7,917 patients remain in hospitals, while some 100,000 people are under medical surveillance in Uzbekistan, where virus safety measures are in effect at least until Aug.15.

– Armenia

Armenia's coronavirus case count swelled by 201 to reach 40,794, according to the Health Ministry.

Three more fatalities over the past 24 hours brought the death toll to 806.

A total of 33,492 people have recovered in the country so far, while 6,262 patients remain under treatment, the ministry said.

– Georgia

A total of 14 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Georgia over the past day, taking its tally to 1,319.

Four more recoveries raised the total to 1,058, while the death toll remains at 17.

Some 7,718 people are in quarantine across Georgia and 245 are under surveillance in hospitals.

– Worldwide

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 741,700 lives in at least 188 countries and regions since last December.

Over 20.30 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the US, Brazil, India, and Russia currently the hardest-hit countries, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than half of all patients – over 12.6 million – have recovered so far.

* Writing by Jeyhun Aliyev in Ankara