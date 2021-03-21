Virus jab to be available to all in S.Africa: President

By Hassan Isilow

JOHANNESBURG (AA) – South Africa's president affirmed Sunday that his government was working to ensure that novel coronavirus vaccines are available for all of the country's residents.

South Africa has so far vaccinated more than 180,000 health care workers, according to the Health Ministry, and hopes to speed up its inoculation campaign as it acquires more doses.

"In recognition of the severe impact of the pandemic on people's livelihoods, we have implemented social and income support measures to support struggling households, workers and businesses," Cyril Ramaphosa said in his Human Rights Day speech.

The country commemorates Human Rights Day every March 21 to honor 69 unarmed protestors who were gunned down by apartheid police in Sharpeville, a township 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Johannesburg. More than 170 people were injured in the incident.

The group had gathered outside the Sharpeville police station to protest against apartheid laws, which required Black South Africans to carry identity documents — known as pass books — on their person at all times.

Experts say the Sharpeville Massacre amplified the liberation struggle against white minority rule in the lead-up to the 1994 attainment of freedom and end of apartheid.

The country's first Black President Nelson Mandela signed the country's democratic Constitution in Sharpeville 25 years ago.

"We must rebuild a society that is far better than the one that came before it. We must become a society where women and children are free from violence, and where their rights are protected," said Ramaphosa in his speech.

Reflecting on the events in Sharpeville, he praised the country for the progress it made since then.

"Over the past year, the government, working in partnership with social partners and civil society, has given effect to the principle that human rights are not negotiable," he said.

South Africa, a country of nearly 60 million people, has the highest number of COVID-19 infections on the continent at 1,535,423 and 52,035 deaths.

It has conducted nearly 10 million tests for COVID-19 since the virus was first detected in the country last march. At least 1,461,196 people have recovered from the virus, representing a recovery rate of 95%.