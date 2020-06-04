Virus shouldn't deepen injustices across world: Erdogan

By Ali Murat Alhas and Fahri Aksut

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish president on Thursday said coronavirus vaccination should be a common property of all humankind and produced at an adequate quantity for all.

In a video message issued for the 2020 Global Vaccination Summit held in London, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the outbreak should not be allowed to lead to further divisions in the world.

“There is no doubt that the availability of the vaccine to humanity as a whole and its production in adequate quantities for all are critical as its development,” he said.

“COVID-19 has reminded us once again that we are actually one big family sharing a common fate and future,” Erdogan noted, adding Turkey dispatched various healthcare equipment worldwide for the sake of global solidarity.

He also said the pandemic should not be allowed to further deepen the injustices across the world.