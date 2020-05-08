Vitamin D deficiency causes high risk of infection

By Fatih Mehmet Kurkcu

SAMSUN, Turkey (AA) – Inadequate levels of vitamin D are associated with a high risk of infection to the coronavirus.

In a written statement, Feyzi Gokosmanoglu, endocrinology and metabolic diseases expert at the hospital of Medicana International in northern port city of Samsun, said: "COVID-19 infection is seen in patients with vitamin D deficiency in the more frequent and more severe level."

Recent studies show that COVID-19 infection is seen in the milder level in patients with enough vitamin D level, Gokosmanoglu added.

Stressing the importance of having a robust immune system during the pandemic, he said the strongest micronutrients for the immune system are vitamin C-D and zinc.

Even though data and findings are contradictory, current evidence suggests that the multi-micronutrient supplementation can reduce the risk of infection.

