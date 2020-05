By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – US volleyball player Sonja Newcombe left Turkish club Eczacibasi VitrA, the club announced on Wednesday.

Eczacibasi VitrA thanked the 32-year-old player for her contributions to the team and wished her the best for the rest of her career.

Newcombe had joined the Turkish club from Chinese team Liaoning in January 2020.