Voting ends in Catalonia, polls suggest tight race

By Alyssa McMurtry

OVIEDO, Spain (AA) – Voting wrapped up in the Spanish region of Catalonia Sunday and exit polls suggest an extremely tight race.

One poll, conducted on behalf of the local television network TV3, suggests that the Socialists, hoping to break into the lead and shift the political situation away from the independence movement, will come in second. It has left-wing separatist group Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) in the lead.

Another poll published by El Periodico newspaper shows a three-way tie between the Socialists, ERC, and the right-wing separatist group Together for Catalonia.

Whatever the case, a coalition appears to be inevitable, with the separatist bloc looking at securing another majority.

The official count is now underway. Final results are expected for late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

The region’s first vote amid a pandemic ran smoothly despite long lines provoked by safety measures.

But during the last hour of voting, which was reserved for people positive for COVID-19 and others in quarantine, polling stations were relatively empty compared to the rest of the day.

The scene was unprecedented, as those working at the polling stations donned full personal protective equipment — gloves, plastic clothing covering, goggles, face shields and double masks.

Participation appears to have dropped significantly from the last regional election in 2017. That year, however, there was record turnout in the wake of the Catalan government's unilateral declaration of independence and the Spanish central government's subsequent maneuver to take control of the region and arrest political leaders.

Two hours before polls closed, 46% of voters had cast a ballot – 22 percentage points lower than at the same time in 2017.

Mail-in ballots reached a record high this year, which will compensate to some degree the massive drop in in-person voting.