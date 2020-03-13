VTB United League suspended following COVID-19 outbreak

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – The VTB United League, covering Eastern European basketball, has announced that all tournaments have been suspended due to the potential outbreak of coronavirus.

"At the moment, state of emergency is declared in Estonia (participating country) due to potential outbreak of COVID-19," a statement released on the league’s official website.

"Moreover, many players, team representatives and officials of the League have contacted foreign clubs from Italy, France, Germany, Spain and other countries that have confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks."

In the statement, the league added that it aims to maintain the games as soon as the situation is safe.

The VTB United League, also known as "the Eastern European Professional Basketball League", functions under the umbrella of the governing body of world basketball FIBA.

Apart from Russian clubs, the league comprises of several teams from Belarus, Estonia, Kazakhstan, and Poland.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in the Eastern European country of Belarus increased to 11.

A total of 28 people in Russia, including a child, have tested positive for the virus, according to the country's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.