Vulnerable S.Sudanese get Ramadan aid from Turkish charity

By Benjamin Takpiny

JUBA, South Sudan (AA) – Vulnerable South Sudanese received food aid packages during the holy month of Ramadan from the Turkish Red Crescent Society.

Recipients included 500 families in the capital of Juba, Red Crescent representative Halim Sertac Acici told Anadolu Agency.

"These families came to Juba after the peace deal and food is very important to human lives," said Acici, in reference to a peace deal signed in 2018. "With this time of the [Muslim] holy month [Ramadan] and other difficulties facing them, we decided to give them food to support them."

Rice, sugar, flour, biscuits and cooking oil were among the items each family received.

Beneficiaries told Anadolu Agency they were happy for the aid and said the packages helped them as most residents had run out of food.

Amina Ismail Mohammed Ali said the food would be very helpful in Ramadan as Muslims fast from sunrise until sunset. "The food is going help me a lot during this holy month as I have many people who stay with me," said Ali. "I'm requesting Turkish organizations to reach all Muslim communities in the country with food assistance."

The food packages came just in time for Kunda Dikta's family, who ran out of food.

"I'm very happy with the support we received from the people and government of Turkey and we're very thankful to them because it's a very hard time for each and every one of us to get food since people stay indoors due to fear of COVID-19," he said.

South Sudanese face challenges finding permanent jobs and are receiving salaries on a monthly basis. Some do manual work and are paid daily. But with the COVID-19 pandemic that forced a lockdown, most jobs have dried up.

Acici said the Red Crescent gave food to mark the holy month which bears the hallmarks of increased acts of charity and prayers.

He said the Red Crescent is working on several initiatives among the South Sudanese people.

"The scope of the Turkish Red Crescent's activities in South Sudan include water, sanitation and hygiene promotion, shelter assistance, cash assistance and social relief programs specifically for orphans," said Acici.

But, the food packages are not the end of the group's support and the Red Crescent will continue to support the people of South Sudan, he said.

Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Acici said the Red Crescent had provided cash support to the country.

"Yes, we are in collaboration with the South Sudan Red Cross. We provided cash support in fighting against COVID-19," he said.

This is not the first time the Turkish Red Crescent Society South Sudan Office has supported South Sudanese vulnerable communities.

In Ramadan in 2019, a food package grant project for South Sudanese families was organized for 200 families and a donation of livestock to the public for Eid al-Adha, which celebrates the prophet Abraham's believed willingness to sacrifice his son to obey the command of God.