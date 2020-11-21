W. Balkan countries tighten COVID-19 measures

By Talha Ozturk

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – Several Western Balkan countries have tightened COVID-19 measures to curb the spread of the novel virus.

The Serbian government on Saturday announced that entertainment venues, restaurants, cafes, and shopping centers will be allowed to open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (0800GMT to 1700GMT) for the next 10 days.

Also, more than five people are prohibited from gathering in open and closed areas, while public transportation would also work at half capacity.

Serbia has registered a total of 110,351 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Only on Friday, the country registered 6,254 new infections.

Meanwhile, Croatia registered 3,573 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the tally to 100,410.

Amid rising cases, the Croatian government has ordered restaurants, cafes, and nightclubs to close at 10 p.m. (2100GMT). More than 25 people are prohibited to gather both indoors and outdoors.

Alcohol sales between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. (2100GMT to 0500GMT) is also prohibited.

North Macedonia has declared a crisis situation across the country for 30 days after the total number of infected people reached 52,449.

Bosnia and Herzegovina has imposed curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (2100GMT to 0400GMT) in its Brcko Autonomous Region.

Also, education institutions will remain closed. Restaurants, cafes and sports halls will no longer host people.

Bosnia registered 1,246 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the nationwide tally to 79,309.