W.Balkan states eye normality after COVID-19 measures

By Talha Ozturk

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – Some Western Balkan countries are planning in May to lift measures taken as part of the fight against coronavirus.

In Serbia, where a state of emergency continues, President Aleksandar Vucic said that the curfew imposed on weekends will continue.

But at the opening of a hospital in the capital Belgrade, Vucic said that they are planning to normalize life if the epidemic has been gotten under control.

"If the epidemic is fully under control, air and ground transportation may become operational on May 1. Businesses may open on May 4," said Vucic.

Vucic said Serbia will reach the production of 200,000 masks daily as of Monday and the masks will be kept ready for a possible second wave of the virus

Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic also announced that small- and medium-sized businesses will reopen on May 4.

Markovic said restarting of service companies could happen in the second half of May.

Meanwhile, Bosnia and Herzegovina announced that a curfew imposed on individuals over 65 and under 18 will be softened.

Croatia announced after Thursday's government session that measures against COVID-19 will be mitigated in three stages.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic stated that the loss of life and the number of cases related to the epidemic has fallen considerably, and conditions will be relaxed in three stages between April 27 and May 11 to help the economy.

In the first stage, they are planning to open stores, movie theaters, museums, and sports halls together with urban transportation.

"In the second stage, private health centers and hairdressers and beauty salons will be opened. In the third stage, 10-person meetings will be allowed. Shopping centers, kindergartens, and primary schools will be opened. The cafes will serve with tables outside. National parks will also be opened," said Plenkovic.

The numbers of cases and deaths in the Balkan countries are as follows: Serbia 6,630/125, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1,413/54, Montenegro 316/5, Croatia 1,981/50, Slovenia 1,366/79, Romania 10,096/527, Greece 2,408/121, North Macedonia 1,300/56, Bulgaria 1,081/51, and Kosovo 510/12.