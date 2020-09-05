Warlord Haftar again violates Libyan cease-fire

By Mucahit Aydemir

TRIPOLI, Libya (AA) – The Libyan army said Sunday that warlord Khalifa Haftar again violated a cease-fire deal and targeted the country’s troops with multiple Grad missiles.

Army sources told Anadolu Agency the warlord’s militia fired 10 missiles at different army posts late Saturday in violation of a cease-fire agreement brokered Aug. 21.

The attack did not cause casualties nor inflict damage on military hardware, said sources.

The army announced Aug. 27 the first breach of the cease-fire by Haftar’s militia, which fired more than one dozen Grad rockets at army positions west of Sirte.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The Government of National Accord (GNA) was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to a military offensive by forces loyal to Haftar.

The UN recognizes Fayez al-Sarraj’s government as the country’s legitimate authority as Tripoli has battled Haftar's militias since April 2019 in a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas