Warriors granted disabled player exception for Thompson

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – The Golden State Warriors were granted a disabled player exception worth $9.3 million for Klay Thompson, said an NBA insider Thursday.

"The Golden State Warriors have been granted a Disabled Player Exception worth $9.3 million due to the season-ending loss of Klay Thompson, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. It expires on April 19," Shams Charania said on Twitter.

Thompson tore his right Achilles tendon during a workout in Southern California on Nov. 18, so he will not play for the entire 2020-2021 season.

The Warriors guard had missed the last season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee in the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

The 30-year-old played eight seasons for the Warriors and his career averages are 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 615 games.

Also, the NBA denied the Los Angeles Lakers’ application to exclude small forward Luol Deng’s salary from the team salary book, said Charania.

"The Los Angeles Lakers application to exclude Luol Deng’s salary from team salary books has been denied by the NBA, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Deng is owed salary through 2022," Charania said.

Deng, 35, averaged 14.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 902 games.