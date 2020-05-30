Washington: Hundreds protest George Floyd death

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – Hundreds of demonstrators rallied here Friday hours after the arrest of a white police officer involved in the death of a black man in the state of Minnesota.

Protestors gathered at 14th and U streets in northwest of Washington, DC after former police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, according to Hennepin County Prosecutor Michael Freeman in Minneapolis

Protestors made their way to the White House where they faced a police response with some clashing with the secret service members.

Carrying banners that read "Black Lives Matter," demonstrators chanted "No Justice, No Peace!" during the march.

Floyd, 46, was arrested Monday after reportedly attempting to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a local store.

Video footage on Facebook showed him handcuffed and cooperating.

But police claimed he resisted arrest. Chauvin kneeled on his neck, despite Floyd’s repeated pleas of "I can't breathe."

Shortly after, Floyd appeared to lose consciousness, but the officer maintained his position on the victim.

He died shortly after being taken to a hospital.

Earlier President Donald Trump said he spoke to the Floyd's family and sent "our nation's deepest condolences and most heartfelt sympathies to the family of George Floyd."

On the fourth day of protests, demonstrators rallied in parts of the US including New York, Denver, Chicago and Oakland.