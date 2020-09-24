Watchdog: Ethiopian opposition figure held despite bail

By Addis Getachew

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AA) – An Ethiopian human rights organization on Thursday called authorities to comply with court bail orders and release a prominent opposition politician, as well as other detainees.

"On September 22, a high court in East Shoa Zone, Oromia Region, granted Lidetu [Ayalew] bail of 100,000 birr ($2,730), but authorities are yet to implement the decision," said a press release by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

"The continued detentions of Lidetu and others in spite of bail grants reflect disregard for the rule of law and are violations of human rights," it said, quoting Daniel Bekele, the EHRC's chief commissioner.

Lidetu was detained three months ago for alleged instigation of violence and possession of two pistols.

He has been calling for the establishment of a transitional government in Ethiopia, a call the government said was an attempt to grab power via unconstitutional means.