'We share the pain of Palestinian people'

By Emin Avundukluoglu

ANKARA (AA) – A Turkish opposition party on Tuesday expressed support for Palestinians facing continued bombardment and attacks by Israel.

"Humanity is under attack in Palestine. The history and memory of the Palestinians are being sought to be destroyed step by step. We share the pain of the Palestinian people," Mithat Sancar, one of the two co-chairs of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), told his parliamentary group.

Sancar argued that diplomacy, dialogue and negotiation, rather than fighting, violence and war, would solve the Palestinian issue.

"We state once again that we are in solidarity with the Palestinian people," he added.

The total number of people killed in the ongoing Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip has risen to at least 213, including women and children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. As many as 1,400 people have also been injured.

The Israeli military has staged airstrikes since May 10, leaving behind a massive trail of destruction. Media offices and health centers are among the structures targeted.

Tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.