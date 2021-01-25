West must stop spreading HDP/PKK’s lies: Turkey

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's communications director called on Western countries Sunday to stop "spreading the HDP/PKK’s lies."

Fahrettin Altun shared footage on Twitter from the office of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which was full of the PKK terrorist group's propaganda materials.

"It offers fresh proof of the HDP’s ties to the PKK, a designated terrorist organization in Turkey, the United States and the European Union," said Altun, referring to the footage, which was taken during an operation the previous night in Istanbul.

Recalling that the YPG/PKK terror group is responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of people, including women and children, he said the terrorist organization also perpetrated suicide attacks and released thousands of Daesh/ISIS terrorists from prisons in Syria.

"Refusing to condemn those cowardly acts, HDP officials glorify terrorists, including suicide bombers, and act as PKK recruiters," he added.

That is why Kurdish mothers protest outside the HDP’s Diyarbakir office, he noted, referring to sit-in protests which began on Sept. 3, 2019 when three mothers said PKK terrorists had forcibly recruited their children.

"The West must stop spreading the HDP/PKK’s lies and tell the truth," Altun stressed.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.