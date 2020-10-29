Whistleblower Snowden to become father this year

By Elena Teslova

MOSCOW (AA) – U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden and his wife Lindsay Mills are expecting their first child by the end of this year, his lawyer said on Thursday.

The child will be granted the Russian citizenship by birth right, although Snowden himself did not request Russian citizenship, Anatoly Kucherena told reporters in Moscow.

Earlier, Kucherena said that Snowden was granted a termless residence permit in Russia on Oct. 22.

Former intelligence contractor Snowden, who leaked thousands of documents detailing a long-term surveillance program by the US government, was granted asylum by Russia in 2013 after he was charged with espionage.

In 2014, Snowden's long-term girlfriend Mills joined him in Russia and in 2017 they got married.

Earlier, Mill shared a photo on Twitter showing Snowden kissing her belly. The caption to the photo says "A long time in the making: our greatest collaboration is coming soon".

Mills called the baby "citizen five", referring to a nickname Snowden used to leak the secret documents, which also became the name of the documentary by Laura Poitras, narrating the events that made Snowden a fugitive.

In response, Snowden said that Mills made him believe in happy endings and declared his love to her.