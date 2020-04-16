WHO acknowledges solidarity with Turkey amid virus

By Peter Kenny

GENEVA (AA) – The World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Director for Europe said Wednesday that Turkey's solidarity with WHO was helping in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a video press conference, Dr. Hans Kluge spoke about Turkey's help to the U.K., Balkans and countries including Italy and Spain with medical supplies.

Kluge said he had recently had an hour-long phone conversation with Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

"We talked especially about COVID-19. We also signed a new two-year agreement. On behalf of WHO, I expressed my gratitude to the Turkish government for its solidarity," he said.

Kluge underlined that aid to one country would be beneficial to "the whole region and beyond."

Due to COVID-19 being a new disease, the solidarity from Turkey "serves us all," he said.

Since the virus emerged in China last December, the coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions, according to data compiled by the U.S:-based Johns Hopkins University.

Overall, infections have exceeded 2 million worldwide, including over 138,000 deaths. More than 525,000 have recovered from the virus.