Win brings Basaksehir closer to first league title

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Medipol Basaksehir beat Yukatel Denizlispor 2-0 Tuesday in a Week 31 match, bringing them closer to the 2020 Turkish Super Lig title.

Basaksehir secured the home win thanks to second-half goals by their offensive players Enzo Crivelli and Edin Visca.

French forward Crivelli scored the opener with a header in the 65th minute.

Bosnian star Visca successfully converted a penalty in the 78th minute to clinch the win in Istanbul.

With 66 points in 31 matches, Basaksehir are edging closer to winning their first-ever Turkish title.

Second-place Trabzonspor bagged 61 points in 30 weeks to chase the leaders.

They will take on Fraport TAV Antalyaspor on Wednesday and must win this match to be hot on Basaksehir's trail.

The Super Lig will conclude in three weeks as Basaksehir are currently pulling the strings to accomplish their goal.

"Now Trabzonspor and Basaksehir are in the race for the Turkish title," Basaksehir head coach Okan Buruk said in the post-match interview.

"If we won three matches, we would be the champions," Buruk told Turkish media.

– Tuesday's results:

Medipol Basaksehir – Yukatel Denizlispor: 2-0

Genclerbirligi – Fenerbahce: 1-1

– Wednesday's fixtures:

Demir Grup Sivasspor – BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor

Trabzonspor – Fraport TAV Antalyaspor

Goztepe – MKE Ankaragucu

Aytemiz Alanyaspor – Galatasaray