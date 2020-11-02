Winners of Turkish foreign policy essay contest named

By Serife Cetin

ANKARA (AA) – Our diplomats are the architectures of Turkish foreign policy, Turkey's deputy foreign minister said Monday.

Yavuz Selim Kiran was speaking after presenting the plaques to winners of an essay competition organized by the Foreign Ministry's Center for Strategic Research, a think-tank.

He praised the Turkish diplomats' devotion and hard work across the world, as well as at the ministry headquarters in the capital Ankara.

Turkey, the minister said, has adopted the principle of "powerful diplomacy," of which academia is an essential constituent.

As many as 175 undergraduate students from 100 universities across the country submitted their essays on the theme, "Powerful Diplomacy in Table and Field: Turkish Foreign Policy in the Centennial of the Republic."

Besides the prizes, winners will have the chance to accompany Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu during his work trips abroad.

*Writing by Ahmet Gencturk