With 93,249 new cases, India near last COVID peak

By Ahmad Adil

NEW DELHI (AA) – India on Sunday recorded its biggest coronavirus surge since last September with 93,249 new infections, the Health Ministry said.

Total cases in the country reached nearly 12.5 million, and the death toll came to 164,623, including 513 new fatalities, the ministry said.

This is the first time this year that the COVID-19 figure has crossed 90,000 since January saw an eight-month low of daily case figures. Before that, many days last September saw over 90,000 new cases, including an all-time high of nearly 98,000.

According to the ministry, the western state of Maharashtra is badly affected by COVID-19, with figures showing 49,447 cases over the past 24 hours.

With cases continuing to surge in many parts of the country, authorities have imposed restrictions to stem the virus’ spread, including closing educational institutions.

On Friday, the ministry said that Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities along with "peri-urban areas" have seen a recent high rises in cases, calling this “worrisome.”

After the US and Brazil, India is currently the country the third worst-hit by coronavirus.

The government has also administered over 70 million vaccine doses, including the elderly. Starting on April 1, all people over 45 were made eligible for vaccination.